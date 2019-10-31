It was the battle of the Blue Devils last Thurday night, and the Blue Devils of Mortimer Jordan came away with a 41 - 0 shut out of the Moody Blue Devils. The win and a Center Point loss clinched the region title for Mortimer Jordan.
Jimmy Totter Stadium in Morris was the sight of this Thursday Night match up. Mortimer Jordan got the ball first to start the game, and within three plays the Blue Devils got on the score board. A 62 yard touchdown pass from Kourtlan Marsh to Grant Ezekiel put Jordan up 7 - 0 with 10:41 left in the first quarter.
Marsh struck again on Mortimer Jordan’s next drive, this time with his feet. He capped off a six play, 54-yard drive with a 38-yard sprint to the endzone for a score. The extra point was good and Mortimer Jordan was rocking and rolling along up 14 - 0 after the first quarter.
Mortimer Jordan started the second quarter 2nd and 5 at the Moody 17. Marsh looked to connect with a receiver in the endzone, but Moody’s Tykhi Wesley broke up the pass. On the next play Jordan’s DeAndre Hawkins broke free for the 17 yards they needed to score. The extra point was good and MOJO was now up 21 - 0.
Jordan stopped the Moody offense once again forcing a punt. They took over at their own 40 yard line, which was their average starting position of the night. This drive took five plays and was finished by a 35 yard Kourtlan Marsh run. The extra point failed, but MOJO was cruising along up 27 - 0. The first half scoring did not stop there for Jordan. They picked off a Moody pass and took over 1st and goal at the Moody 6 yard line.. Three plays later Marsh connected with Harrison for a 6 yard score. The extra point was good and going into halftime Mortimer Jordan led Moody 34 - 0.
Mortimer Jordan only added one more score in the second half, and that was another Marsh touchdown pass, this time to D.J. Parks. The extra point was good and Mortimer Jordan won the Battle of the Blue Devils, defeating the Moody Blue Devils 41 - 0 .
Moody will finish the regular season tonight traveling up I-20 to take on Talledega. Moody is now 3-6(2-5). It will be this senior classes’ last time to put on the pads together as a group. Kickoff for this game will be 7 p.m. tomorrow night at Talledega High School.
