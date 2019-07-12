The God Is Bigger Movement (GIBM) is looking for anglers and sponsors for the 2nd Annual God Is Bigger Movement Bass Fishing Tournament to be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Lakeside Park in Cropwell. All proceeds from the tournament will be used for the sole purpose to continue to spread the God is Bigger Movement worldwide.
There is a $110 per boat entry fee, which includes big fish; $5,000 in guaranteed prize money will be given away to 13 winning places. Nitro Tournament Rewards are sponsored through Sylacauga Marine. Triton rewards are sponsored through Airport Marine, and Bass Cash through AFFCU.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided for anglers and volunteers attending the tournament. There will be prize drawings at the weigh-in event, including a custom GIBM bass fishing rod, tools, boating and fishing items, and gift cards from local stores and restaurants. For more information and tournament registration, visit www.gibmovement.com.
The God is Bigger Movement is also looking for tournament sponsors. Sponsors who give a monetary donation or a merchandise donation valued at $250 or more will have a 3’ x 5’ banner displayed at the tournament and will be acknowledged on the GIBM social media sites. Any donation is greatly appreciated and all sponsors will be listed at the event. For GIBM sponsorship information, please email gibmfishing@gmail.com.
The God is Bigger Movement is a non-profit 501(C)3 independent organization that began in 2011 when the creator Rachel Shaneyfelt was diagnosed with Mesothelioma. Shaneyfelt started making and giving away t-shirts as a reminder that God is Bigger. When the t-shirts became too costly, Rachel developed a challenge for her small group after ordering the first batch of 1,000 God Is Bigger bracelets, asking members to give them away to a complete stranger. Within one week, they had all been given away.
Over the next six years, with the proceeds from GIBM merchandise and fundraisers, over 450,000 grey silicone bracelets have been given out worldwide to missionaries, charities, abused women, the homeless, for those who are hurting or lost, or given to total strangers as a reminder that, “When life gets big, God is bigger.” The ministry is based on Luke 1:37 “For with God nothing shall be impossible”.
In August 2017, Rachel Shaneyfelt, the founder of the God is Bigger Movement passed away after a six year battle with mesothelioma. It was Rachel’s wish that the God Is Bigger Movement continue. Her family and friends continue to spread the God is Bigger Movement in her honor to bring Glory to God.
