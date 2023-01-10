Are you wondering how to whittle down that school loan debt, or how to stretch your budget for ongoing financial obligations during this time of rising costs and economic uncertainty? Visit the Pell City Library at noon, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and get some cost-cutting hints from an expert.
The “Bargainomics” lady, Judy Bates, will be on hand to share her money-saving tips and time-saving strategies at the library’s ongoing Wild and Wonderful Wednesday gathering. Don’t forget to bring along a notebook to jot down some of her secrets.
Just what is “Bargainomics?”
According to Bates, the term she coined is simply “the art of learning to be the very best possible manager of your time and money.” Bates has shared this information with viewers on television. “Bargainomics” teachings were also the basis for a radio program featuring Bates which aired for two years. Her money and time-management philosophies have also led to the release of several books on the subject, including: “Bargainomics: Money Management by the Book—Practical Advice for Stretching Your Dollars” and “The Gospel Truth about Money Management.”
A popular speaker to civic organizations and church groups, Bates brings her own brand of humor to the mix of strategies, resources and sound economic advice to present a program which is helpful as well as entertaining.
Bates was born in Birmingham and currently resides in Empire, Ala., with her husband, Larry. For more on Bates, find her website bargainomics.com.
The program is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served afterwards.
