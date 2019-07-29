Local businesses want to give students one last celebration before school begins on Aug. 8.
Parents, teachers and children are preparing for the new school year and 2Wheel Heaven Powersports has been preparing an event to give back to the community.
On Aug. 3, they will hold a Back to School Bash at Pell City Lakeside Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will have free bounce houses, dunking booth, cotton candy, games, and a bike course that kids can bring their own bikes to ride.
Big Deddy’s Wings and BBQ is providing free food, water provided by Quite Naturally Wellness, and free school supplies (while they last) are provided by 2Wheel Heaven Powersports and Throttle Kings Bike Club. Shaved ice will be available by Southern Snow Shaved Ice and there will be DJ music.
R&B and 2Wheel Heaven Powersports will provide merchandise to purchase. Money from purchases will be entered into a school drawing. The school name that is drawn will win the money earned. The schools include Walter M. Kennedy, Iola Roberts, Eden Elementary, Coosa Valley, Williams Intermediate, and Leaps Academy.
“Our objective is to provide a fun and charismatic atmosphere for children returning to school while giving back to the community,” said organizer Karyne Davis.
The event is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.