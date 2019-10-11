On Wednesday, Oct. 16 at noon, the Pell City Public Library will welcome powerhouse vocalist and award-winning songwriter, Kelli Johnson, in concert.
Born and reared in North Alabama, this talented Nashville-based musician was exposed to the rich musical heritage of Bluegrass, Country, Gospel and Motown, and influenced by such artists as Allison Krauss, Dolly Parton, and Rhonda Vincent. As a songwriter and performer, she creates music that defies the boundaries of a specific genre. National television commercials, political campaigns, and independent films have sought and incorporated her tunes in their recordings, and other artists have recorded her work.
Johnson has worked as a songwriter with Mobile-based Herd Records, and hosted and produced several television programs, including but not limited to Kelli’s Acoustic Crossroads, and Kelli Johnson LIVE, in which the original talent of other artists was showcased. She has been a featured artist on Music City Roots, PBS, APT, The Dugger Mountain Music Hall Show and the Phil Mack International Country Music Show.
“Somebody in Alabama Loves You,” which was penned by Johnson, has been recorded by several groups, and is the title song to her first album. It was through that song, that her talents were discovered by the CEO of Herd Records. Her hit single, “Over My Head,” won the Grand Prize in the prestigious 2013 Nashville International Songwriting Series. She has recorded several albums, including “Live from Dugger Mountain Music Hall” (with Jason Bailey and Jon Player), “A Little More Jesus in our Christmas” (with Brad Ryan), and “Just What I Need” with Johnson, Michelle Cone, and Brad Ryan, and “Hey Country” with multi-instrumentalist Barry Waldrep, as well as the singles, “Over My Head,” “You are My Everything,” and “Thunder.”
Johnson released her first solo album in 2007, co-produced by Bryan Carter, and entitled, “Kelly Johnson,” which featured eight of her original songs. Johnson has played and recorded with Sweetwater Road, Distant Cousins, and Chimney Peak, and has opened for Marty Raybon, Exile, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Sugarland. She has performed with Bluegrass legends Three on a String, Gary Waldrop, Jake Landers, and the Whites. She was the opening act for the First Annual Alabama Bluegrass Hall of Fame Induction in 2009. She also toured with Grammy-winning artist John Berry for his 20th Anniversary Christmas Tour.
Johnson will perform at the Pell City Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 16 as part of the ongoing Wild and Wonderful Wednesday series. The event is free and open to the public, and all are welcome! Light refreshments will be served afterwards.
