The Pell City Library’s Whobilaton Celebration will be from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the library. This free community event will include Santa, hot cocoa bar, snow, cookies, crafts and a visit from The Grinch.
Gingerbread House Workshop
Make your own gingerbread house at this sweet event hosted by the Pell City Library. There is no charge for the event but spaces are limited. There are multiple times for the event: 6 p.m. Dec. 8; and, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 10. Register by calling the library at 205-884-1015.
