With a cast of over 125 people, including ‘Sandy’ a rescue Golden Retriever, the Theatre of Gadsden production of “Annie” sings and dances its way on stage at the Historic Ritz Theatre in Gadsden.
Among the large cast of all ages are several from St. Clair County, including the star of the show, Sarah Crow as “Annie.”
Sarah Crow is making her debut with the Theatre of Gadsden, although this Ashville Middle Schooler has previously been in productions of “Junie B. Jones,” “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” and “Once On This Island.” She is a three-year member of CCT Elite Performance troupe.
“Playing the role of Annie has always been a dream of mine and I am so excited to bring her to life,” Crow said.
She will be going into the sixth grade at Ashville Middle School where she is an A-Honor Roll, Top 10 student, and six-time participant in the state superintendent art show. She thanks her family, theatre, dance and music teachers, and the show’s directors for giving her the opportunity to play her dream role.
The directors of the show, Kelly and Molly Page, who also plays the role of Lily St. Regis, bring together a cast of over 125, including children, live animals, a live orchestra conducted by Dr. Jeremy Benson, choreographers, singers, and crew to put on a sold-out performance of “Annie.”
“’Annie’ is a story of optimism. Of finding your plae and your people in a world of uncertainty and challenges, and doing so with a spirit of joy and a heart open to possibility,” a note from the directors states. “We see the journey of this one little girl through Depression-Era America as a journey that many of us take throughout our own lives, encountering colorful characters, overcoming obstacles, and ultimately knowing that ‘the sun’ll come out tomorrow…come what may.’”
The cast also includes Jason Bozeman, an English and Theatre instructor at Southside High School as Oliver Warbucks, who returns to the stage with his three daughters. Cheryl Stafford Moorer, vocal director, plays Warbucks’ assistant Grace Farrell. She teaches music at Coosa Christian Elementary when not gracing the stage or spending time with her family. Judy Shealy plays Mrs. Hannigan, the boozy head of the orphanage, and shares the stage with three of her own children.
“Annie” has shows coming up on July 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. and matinees on July 20 and 21 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.theatreofgadsden.org or by calling 256-547-7469.
