Coming off a challenging 2018 season, in which the Bulldogs bookended the season with two wins on the ends of an eight game losing streak, second year coach Barry Simmons was asked if Ashville would continue to rely on its quick-snap, high octane spread offense that brought some late season success to Ashville. Simmons replied that was absolutely the plan.
“Last year we went to a more conventional (offensive style) until the end of the year, when we started to spread out our offense more. Looking at the stats from last year, we could see we were much more successful spreading the ball out. So this offseason we worked hard with our offensive coordinator Monroe to install an offense that spreads our offense. If you saw our spring game we had 32 plays that averaged over ten yards per play, so yes, with that kind of production we are going to spread the ball out much more.
On the defense Simmons said that a fundamental change from a three man front to a four man front is taking place, with two linebackers and a defensive secondary giving multiple looks in both man-to-man and zone coverages.
When asked which team in the region was the one to bear, Simmons confidently replied it was Ashville. “Looking at the schedule, I think the surprise team in the region may be Anniston. “They had some very talented players move in to their district and they just all look really good this year.”
Simmons said that the team’s goal is to break the long streak of going home in November and to finally secure a playoff spot in 2019. “Last year we said it was going to be a new day (in Ashville) and that we were not going to back down from any challenges. This year we are not backing down from any challenges and raise the bar of expectations at Ashville, and we have the senior leadership that will get us there.”
“The key to a successful season will be to remain injury-free; keeping our people healthy. Our roster is deeper now that we have had in times past, with players working harder that in past years – so keeping that depth level through the season will make all the difference.”
Cam Tillman: “We’ve been lifting weights a lot to get really strong, and we have in fact gotten stronger in the past couple of years. Now that we have that, we need to start playing with a lot more aggression on the field.”
Hunter Hirsch: “We’ve been working out all summer and we have gotten way better since the first week. We plan to bring everything we can in preparation for this season so that we can go out there and dominate everyone we face. We all can’t wait to play.”
Ashville Bulldogs 2019 Football Schedule
8/24 @ Ragland
8/31 vs. Springville
9/7 @ Jacksonville *
9/14 vs. White Plains *
9/21 @ Oneonta *
9/28 OPEN
10/5 @ Hokes Bluff *
10/12 vs. Cherokee County *
10/19 @ Cleburne County *
10/26 vs. Anniston *
11/2 vs. Vincent
* Regional game
Source: ahsfhs.org
Ashville Bulldogs Football Roster
Name Grade
Armstrong, Kolby (Ty) 12th
Brown, Hunter 9th
Bullock, Brennan 9th
Byess, Dylan 11th
Collins, Qjuanzarrius (Zarrius) 9th
Fincher, Cody 10th
Gonzalez, Erick 10th
Guizar, Hector 9th
Gutierrez, Oscar 9th
Harkins, Charles (Blake) 9th
Harris, Kevin 10th
Harris, Luke 11th
Head, Kain 9th
Hernandez, Adriane 11th
Hirsch, Gabriel (Hunter) 12th
Horsley, Trevor 9th
Hyatt, Timothy 10th
Jones, Landon (Blake) 9th
Keller, Clayton (Clay) 11th
Kennedy, Austin 10th
Kirkland, James 12th
Martin, Trenton (Trent) 11th
McGinnis, Chandler 10th
Monroe, Jeremiah 9th
Nichols, Jamaul 11th
Olson, Layden 9th
Palmer, Caine 12th
Phillips, Casey 9th
Phillips, Nathan 12th
Pyle, William (Hunter) 9th
Quick, Trenton 9th
Reynolds, Dakota 11th
Rodgers, Ashton 9th
Smith, Travis 9th
Sumner, Daniel 9th
Tibbs, Bradley (Lane) 12th
Tillman, Cameron (Cam) 12th
Walker, Derrick 12th
Welch, Dawson 10th
Wilson, Mason 9th
Woods, DeAndre 12th
Zito, Anthony (Sharon) 11th
Source: c2c.com
