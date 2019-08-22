Coming off a challenging 2018 season, in which the Bulldogs bookended the season with two wins on the ends of an eight game losing streak, second year coach Barry Simmons was asked if Ashville would continue to rely on its quick-snap, high octane spread offense that brought some late season success to Ashville. Simmons replied that was absolutely the plan.

“Last year we went to a more conventional (offensive style) until the end of the year, when we started to spread out our offense more. Looking at the stats from last year, we could see we were much more successful spreading the ball out. So this offseason we worked hard with our offensive coordinator Monroe to install an offense that spreads our offense. If you saw our spring game we had 32 plays that averaged over ten yards per play, so yes, with that kind of production we are going to spread the ball out much more.

On the defense Simmons said that a fundamental change from a three man front to a four man front is taking place, with two linebackers and a defensive secondary giving multiple looks in both man-to-man and zone coverages.

When asked which team in the region was the one to bear, Simmons confidently replied it was Ashville. “Looking at the schedule, I think the surprise team in the region may be Anniston. “They had some very talented players move in to their district and they just all look really good this year.”

Simmons said that the team’s goal is to break the long streak of going home in November and to finally secure a playoff spot in 2019. “Last year we said it was going to be a new day (in Ashville) and that we were not going to back down from any challenges. This year we are not backing down from any challenges and raise the bar of expectations at Ashville, and we have the senior leadership that will get us there.”

“The key to a successful season will be to remain injury-free; keeping our people healthy. Our roster is deeper now that we have had in times past, with players working harder that in past years – so keeping that depth level through the season will make all the difference.”

Cam Tillman: “We’ve been lifting weights a lot to get really strong, and we have in fact gotten stronger in the past couple of years. Now that we have that, we need to start playing with a lot more aggression on the field.”

Hunter Hirsch: “We’ve been working out all summer and we have gotten way better since the first week. We plan to bring everything we can in preparation for this season so that we can go out there and dominate everyone we face. We all can’t wait to play.”

Ashville Bulldogs 2019 Football Schedule

8/24 @ Ragland

8/31 vs. Springville

9/7 @ Jacksonville *

9/14 vs. White Plains *

9/21 @ Oneonta *

9/28 OPEN

10/5 @ Hokes Bluff *

10/12 vs. Cherokee County *

10/19 @ Cleburne County *

10/26 vs. Anniston *

11/2 vs. Vincent

* Regional game

Source: ahsfhs.org

Ashville Bulldogs Football Roster

Name                                      Grade

 

Armstrong, Kolby (Ty)         12th

Brown, Hunter                       9th

Bullock, Brennan                   9th

Byess, Dylan                           11th

Collins, Qjuanzarrius (Zarrius) 9th

Fincher, Cody                         10th

Gonzalez, Erick                       10th

Guizar, Hector                        9th

Gutierrez, Oscar                     9th

Harkins, Charles (Blake)      9th

Harris, Kevin                          10th

Harris, Luke                           11th

Head, Kain                             9th

Hernandez, Adriane              11th

Hirsch, Gabriel (Hunter)      12th

Horsley, Trevor                      9th

Hyatt, Timothy                       10th

Jones, Landon (Blake)          9th

Keller, Clayton (Clay)           11th

Kennedy, Austin                    10th

Kirkland, James                    12th

Martin, Trenton (Trent)       11th

McGinnis, Chandler               10th

Monroe, Jeremiah                 9th

Nichols, Jamaul                      11th

Olson, Layden                        9th

Palmer, Caine                        12th

Phillips, Casey                        9th

Phillips, Nathan                     12th

Armstrong, Kolby (Ty)         11th

Pyle, William (Hunter)         9th

Quick, Trenton                       9th

Reynolds, Dakota                   11th

Rodgers, Ashton                    9th

Smith, Travis                          9th

Sumner, Daniel                      9th

Tibbs, Bradley (Lane)           12th   

Tillman, Cameron (Cam)      12th

Walker, Derrick                     12th

Welch, Dawson                      10th

Wilson, Mason                       9th

Woods, DeAndre                   12th

Zito, Anthony (Sharon)         11th

Source: c2c.com

Tags

This Week's Circulars