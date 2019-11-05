An Irondale man is facing multiple drug charges including the robbery of an area business.
Xavier Story, 26, was arrested by Birmingham Police Department investigators on Monday, Nov. 4 and charged with the Oct. 23 robbery of Odenville Drug.
Along with 1st degree robbery in St. Clair County, Story is charged with trafficking hydrocodone, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and certain person forbidden to carry firearms in Jefferson County. He is being held in the Birmingham City Jail. His bond for St. Clair County is $500,000.
According to a report from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, eyewitnesses say a suspect, later identified as Story, passed a note to a clerk demanding narcotics. He later left the scene in a silver Nissan Versa SL.
Agencies assisting in the investigation include: St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division, Odenville Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, ATF, Jefferson State Community College Police, and Birmingham Police Department.
