AOD Federal Credit Union has been a staple in Calhoun County since 1950, with six branches in the area. AOD executives, board members, and local city leaders broke ground on their seventh location and their first in St. Clair County at a groundbreaking ceremony in Pell City on Friday.
“For 75 years we have been taking care of our members and served the community,” said AOD CEO Virginia Bowen. “We look forward to being involved in the Pell City community.”
AOD Federal Credit Union began as a financial cooperative in 1950, originally with 45 members who were employees of Anniston Ordinance Depot. Since then, they have grown to serve over 33,000 members all over the world.
The credit union’s goal is to “provide member with sound savings programs, competitive lending checking products, and a variety of other services tailored to fit the needs of each individual member.”
Members of the AOD board of directors, Pell City leaders, Pell City Chamber of Commerce and employees of Goodgame Company, who will be constructing the new facility, were in attendance at the groundbreaking despite the rain.
“Nothing brightens a cold, rainy day like a groundbreaking ceremony for a new business,” said Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt. “We are proud to welcome AOD Federal Credit Union to the Pell City family.”
The new location is expected to be complete by Spring 2020 on Vaughn Lane in Pell City.
For more information about AOD Federal Credit Union, visit www.aodfcu.com.
