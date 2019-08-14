Allied Mineral Products, Inc. opened their new $11 million expansion in Pell City last week.
“This is a big day for Allied,” said William “Bill” Carmean, Corporate Vice President Affiliated Operations. “We are celebrating the completion of our new facility that began 20 months ago and today we are grateful.”
Allied Minerals held a groundbreaking ceremony for the location on Truss Ferry Road in Pell City in June 2018.
“Part of our plan was to have a manufacturing base in the South,” said Allied Mineral Products President Paul Jamison. “We were fortunate to acquire Riverside Refactories. Some people saw that vision and acquired the land here in Pell City. We are proud to say we are ahead of schedule and budget, and as an employee-owned business, any money saved goes back to employees.”
Thirty employees from their location in Anniston relocated to Pell City after the completion of the new facility, which opened ahead of the original Dec. 2019 schedule. With the addition of the employees from Anniston, the new location has around 70 employees.
“We want to celebrate our new facility and see this grow,” Jamison said to the employees and local elected officials and Pell City Chamber members in attendance. “It’s very rewarding to have all of our Alabama employees on one site.”
Allied acquired Riverside Refractories, Inc. in September 2017 from the Morris family who established themselves in the industry more than 60 years ago. With the previous addition of Pryor Giggey, Co. in Anniston, Allied is expanding their products and manufacturing presence in the Southeast.
Carmean presented a plaque to Parker Morris, whose family started Riverside Refactories, Inc. The plaque will be placed on a fountain in front of the new building in Pell City, which will be named the Morris Fountain to “honor three generations of Morris’ who the community relied on.”
Currently, Allied Minerals, Inc. has 12 manufacturing facilities in eight countries including China and Russia. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, they were founded more than 50 years ago and have continued to grow, becoming a leading producer of monolithic refractory products.
Along with Allied Mineral Products, Inc. officials and employees, local leaders also attended the ribbon cutting ceremony at the location on Truss Ferry Road.
“We want to thank you for taking a closer look at our community and bringing your business to Pell City,” said Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt. “We are excited to have y’all as a permanent partner in the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.