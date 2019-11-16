On Saturday Nov. 9, Chris Hoover and his team of travel agents held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of their travel agency All Adventure Travel at Lake Plaza in Cropwell. Live music from Justin Lively, games and food accompanied the event. Local station 94.1 FM The River also attended the event to provide music.
Owner Chris Hoover hopes to use his company to help others experience the things he has had the fortune of experiencing through travel. They offer personalized trips promising lifetime memories from incredible experiences. They also offer updates in the case of changing events, which could interrupt travel in order to maneuver around such issues. According to their website, having a travel agent can ensure travelers get the most out of their trips and avoid interruptions.
They are transparent about their agency fees and can help booking large groups to ensure everyone stays together. Despite fees, they maintain that they will work with budgets and can often save money considering the value they add to each trip.
One of their Travel Specialists, Cindy Isbell states, “I was a busy mom that always dreamed of traveling more but would get frustrated trying to plan any kind of time away by myself. I finally contacted a travel agent and they took care of every detail for me. My family and I had an incredible stress and worry free vacation. I realized that I wanted to help other vacation dreamers have the same type of experience. I now get to see the smiling faces of the individuals and families I've helped over the years. I work for you and will make your vacations something you will never forget, no matter what the budget!”
“Armed with a love for planning, travel and knowledge of many locations around the world, a career as a travel agent made perfect sense,” said Melissa Bunn, another agent. “My goal is to help families take the stress out of vacations so they can enjoy travel as much as I do. I find that nothing is more rewarding than someone returning home and sharing all of their wonderful memories they have made along the way.”
All Adventure Travel can assist with everything from cruises to concerts and will work with other companies to get the best prices to fit each client’s needs. Each team member has a passion for travel and knowledge of the industry. Their office is in Lake Plaza on Martin Street in Cropwell and they can be reached via their website at alladventuretravel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.