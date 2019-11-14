Ashville's daughters have given their city one more reason to boast.
The Ashville High School Girl's Volleyball team went to the state championship this year. Out of all the schools in the state they placed third. All the girls received a state medal as well as cheers from their classmates and townsfolk.
And speaking of cheers...
The Ashville High School Cheerleading Squad just competed at a tournament as well. The varsity team took first place.
"We are a small school in a small town filled with numerous gifted and talented people and students," says the Ashville Athletics Facebook page. "Ashville Athletics gives them a chance to express themselves through organized sports across Alabama."
It goes on to say the students' success brings success to the town as well. Sports unites people of all walks of life to wear the school colors and cheer for the home team. They come together for one common goal: victory
Good job, girls! You've achieved success through hard work well done. The same sentiment goes out to everyone from parents and coaches to the bus driver who got them there. You've given your community more than placements and prizes. You've given Ashvillians one more reason to be proud. Go Bulldogs!
