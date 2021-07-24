The Pink Porch Market is sponsoring The Warehouse Market. This is a chance to get outside and see the work of local artists, crafters and the wares of small business owners. The event starts at 4:30p.m. on Friday and lasts until 8:30p.m. They open back up Saturday from 10:00a.m. - 4p.m.
Also on Saturday, Adams Buggs Funeral Service on Cogswell Avenue in Pell City is holding a Back to School Bash from ten in the morning until noon. This is a free event that includes refreshments, inflatables, a dunking booth, a D.J. and a mesh back of school supplies. That is a very generous gift as school supplies are getting progressively pricier.
Gone are the days when a notebook full of paper and a box of pencils would suffice. The lists have grown more expansive and expensive. The pandemic has affected some people financially leaving them unable to afford everything their children need.. To donate or seek help, contact elementary counselor Summer Burke, stop by the school with a check or debit card or mail a check. But remember, they must be in by August 8th.
Ashville High School is 5,089 in the nation. That number becomes more impressive when considering there are over 24,000 public high schools in the U.S.
But it isn't the school in the top twenty percent. It is students, staff, parents and teachers like Coach Nick Wilson.
The Track and Field Team was recognized by the St. Clair County Commission. Coach Wilson who teaches social studies, is involved in various sports and videography for Ashville and St. Clair County received a well deserved award of his own. Congratulations, Coach and thank you.
Every school should have a dedicated educator like you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.