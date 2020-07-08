Ashville academics and athletics are coming back in full swing: literally. The girls softball begins their new season tonight! Good luck girls.
For those with pre school aged children, Little Reef pre school is now accepting new students. The ages of availability are from 6 months to 4 years old. The hours of operation are from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, email Janice Rodgers at littlereefplayschool@yahoo.com. And do it quickly.
Anyone who wishes to keep their children home another year, St. Clair County is now taking application for the 2020-2021 school year for virtual learning. There is a wealth of information on the St. Clair County Facebook page whether you have decided or are just considering.
At present, Ashville Elementary School will open August 12th. School supply lists will be emailed to the addreses supplied by parents and guardians last year. For more information, there is a link on Ashville's Facebook page. Or call the school at (205) 594-5242. For general questions email Melanie Glover at melanie.glover#ssboe.org. For more specific questions email Summer Burke at summer.burke@ssboe. com.
Coach Beegle will begin the school year as vice principal of Ashville High School. He thanks his immediate family for their support and the students and parents for the opportunity to work in his previous position and a special shout out to Mrs. Janice Williams Rodgers and the SSBOE for the appointment to his new one. Good luck, Mr. Vice Principal. Your cmumunity is behind you.
And well done to Hayden Coker, Nickolaus Lee and Grace Staples, the Future Farmers of America degree recipients.
The value of the school's reopening means so much to the community. Students getting back to the business of learning, extracurricular activities and the camaraderie of their friends. Parents are able getting back or closer to their old routines and the sports and other functions all citizens enjoyed.
And a new school year means new clothes and supplies. Gasoline for school busses and parents who drive their kids to school. Groceries for students who bring their lunches. Employment opportunities for all the services as well as the schools. It means a major boost to the economy.
More good news for the city of Ashville.
And it couldn't happen to a better bunch of folks.
