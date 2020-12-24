Christmas is a time in Ashville and her surrounding cities for l and celebrations: Christmas on the Square, Merry and Bright. Children get their pictures taken with Santa. There are parties and productions It is a season of festive fun.
But it is more than a season. It is a sensation' one that fills all the senses. The chill in the air. The sound of carols, Christmas belles and the delighted squeals of happy children. The smell of goodies coming from the eateries and, if we're lucky, our own kitchens.
People are a little kinder. Strangers wish one another Happy Holidays. We take the time to remember the people who make the season possible: store owners and their employees working longer hours. The postal, UPS, and Fed ex drivers whose workloads increase greatly. These are noble endeavors at any time. But they deserve an extra thanks in the current climate.
Ashvillians are a giving people. There are frequently benefits and fundraisers for families who have suffered a tragedy such as the loss of a loved one or a house fire. And the citizens eagerly participate.
But, this time of year, the less fortunate are at the forefront more than any other. Churches, individuals and organizations raise money, collect necessities and presents for families in need. The often forgotten are remembered.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a charitable organization that provides beds for children who have none. This year, an anonymous donor gave bunk beds to a woman raising her eight grandchildren.
The TLC Nursing Home received dozens of beautiful handmade cards. They would like to thank the sender. But there was no return address.
The purest generosity is that which is in secret
Next week, this column will return to its usual format of local news, happenings and events. But today we wish you a warm holiday in the bosom of those closest to you. Celebrate the traditions of you and yours you will always remember and pass on to future generations creating your own unique history.
Ashville is a great community. And it has been said many times in this column that communities are the cornerstone of the country. And family is the cornerstone of community.
So, from ours at St. Aegis to the collective Ashville family, have a wonderful, merry and memorable tomorrow.
Merry Christmas, Ashville!
