It is always gratifying to report on Ashville every week. But this week is particularly pleasurable. Because this week Asheville is Ashville is all about fun!
The splash pad opens TODAY! A joy to so many children as it is a relief to so many parents. Operating hours will be Monday through Thursday form noon until 6 p.m. They can accommodate twenty-five people maximum at a time as per orders from the sate and ask that we maintain social distance and personal hygiene policies.
A lemonade stand and car wash made almost enough money to fill the Blessings Box twice! This is indeed a blessing. And what a novel and enjoyable way to do so!
Ashville has had to cancel a lot of cmumunity sports. But Asheville Sports and Recreation is signing up for youth football right now! Go to The Ashville Sports and Recreation page or send Johnna Battles a personal message.
The St. Clair County Extension Office is offering live demonstrations classes online on how to preserve the fresh fruit and vegetables we are enjoying right now. Canning will be June 23th. Pressure Cooking on June 30th. Freezing will be July 7th. All classes will be from 2 p.m until 4 p.m.
You can ZOOM these classes on your computer, tablet or Smart phone. But you must be pre registered. Visit treadas@edu.com. Or call Angela at the Extension Office. (205) 410-3696.
Ashville, Splashers, fundraisers, football players, library visitors, parents, emoyees, volunteers and coaches, you have held on. You've fought the good fight and are seeing your victories.
Enjoy your week, no excuse not to
