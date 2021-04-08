The Lady Bulldogs Track and Field Team beat the Lincoln Golden Bears 4-2 at home. The Ashville High School Baseball team took three wins in the Spring Break Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs Soccer Team beat the St. Clair County Saints 2-1 at home. Dogs and Lady Dogs both placed Track Teams placed in the Cullman classic.
These are the Dog days of Spring.
The recent weather tragedy may have many people asking "how can I help?" On a local level, watch the What's Happening in Ashville Facebook page. To reach out further, The United Way is accepting donations and organizing volunteers. If you can, donate blood. The Red Cross always runs short after a tornado.
Ashvillians' history proves they know donating and volunteering are their own reward. And no great amount of resources or time is required. Every item, every penny, every minute from those who have it to give is much needed and appreciated.
As tennis great Arthur Ashe said on the subject of helping others, "Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can."
There is no limit to what enough people following that advice can do.
