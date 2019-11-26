The beauty of running as a sport is the skill of the athlete: just he or she and their own speed, strength, and stamina against the wind, and their opponents.
The Ashville High School Bulldogs showed their speed, strength and stamina at their last tournament.
The girls team finished third place overall. Meghan McCarty finished in 11th. Taylor Knight came in at 13th. And Kathleen ranked 25th.
The boys team took 8th place overall in the 4th division with Wyatt Knight placing 13th.
Good job, Meghan, Kathleen, Taylor and Wyatt! Congratulations to the entire team who helped achieve those rankings, Ashville High School, and, of course, a heart nod to Coach Michelle Rodgers, proud coach.
Also, the Ashville U13 soccer team took home the trophy with another undefeated season 10-0. Way to go Bulldogs!
The student body of Ashville High consists of a little over 400 students. They could consider their Athletics program to be one of the finest representations of their school and town.
And that way of thinking may be why some big city schools are running scared. Although, clearly not fast enough!
Ashville Police Chief Ed Hampton congratulated their newest officer, Officer Chris Sanchez, who graduated from the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy on Thursday. The Ashville Police Department now has four full time and eight part time officers.
On Nov. 26, Ashville Mayor Derrick Mostella hosted the 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Lunch at Ashville City Hall.
The John W. Inzer Museum Board of Directors in Ashville has received a $25,000 grant for an out-building to use as a library.
The Christmas Ball on Nov. 29 will celebrate Alabama’s Bicentennial, St Clair County First Families, and the release of two new books by local author, Beth Sorrell, illustrated by her sister Sandy Coleman at the Historic Ashville Masonic Lodge. The children’s book is in memory of a long-time friend, Chris Porter, also a St Clair County native. The event will be from 5- 7 p.m. at the Ashville Masonic Lodge.
Gargus Market will host their 2nd Annual Christmas at the Market on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 38277 US Hwy 231 in Ashville. Variety of Vendors, boiled peanuts, food, homemade fried pies(while they last!), and lots of homemade goodies,
They will also have free pictures with Santa from 12-4 p.m. just bring your own camera!
On Dec. 14, Ashville will have Santa’s Workshop from 4:45-6:45 p.m. followed by the Ashville Christmas Parade at 7 p.m.
*Retraction: It was erroneously reported in the Nov. 14 column that the girls’ volleyball team won 3rd in the state championship. That honor belongs to the girls’ cross country team.
