The Ashville Bulldog Soccer team made history this week. What must have been an edge of the seat, nail biting, heart pounding game ended in their first victory over the St. Clair County Saints ever with a final score of 1-0.
The girl's soccer team also beat the St. Clair County Saints. The final score was 7-0.
The Ashville High School Baseball team took down Shades Valley with a score of 8-4. Not to be outdone by their male counterparts, the Lady Dogs softball team beat Oneonta 9-5.
The Titans 15 and under baseball team is holding tryouts at St. Clair County High School field. The day is Saturday. The time is 2 p.m. Anyone interested can just be there on time. Good luck.
Also this Saturday, The Farmers Federation Women's Leadership Committee is hosting a quilting event beginning at 10 a.m. The competition category is for grades 7-12. The theme is Patriotic Rocketship lao blanket. The quilt should be made of cotton or a cotton blend, 3x4, and have a pocket and some kind of closure. The winning quilts from 2020 will be on display.
The Future Farmers of America is having a fundraiser. One $10 ticket buys a chance at 30lbs of beef from Yarborough Stock Farms and Slasham Valley Farms. The drawing is tomorrow at 6p.m. So, there is still time. Contact an FFA member or Becky Staples. They ask that no one call the school.
The FFA was founded in 1928 to teach youth the importance of agriculture. This and similar organizations make commercial farms like Slasham Valley and Yarborough Stock who sell all natural, cruelty free meat possible. They can also be thanked for organic fruits and vegetables that can be found everywhere from some stores to farmer's markets and even roadside stands.
Buy a ticket and support this invaluable organization. Support our local farmers and our local economy. Support a healthier, more humane way of life.
And you might just win enough beef to last until the cows come home.
