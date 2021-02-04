Ashville has a new place to learn and practice a centuries old hobby. Actually, Ashville has an old place to practice a centuries old hobby. And for anyone who quilts, wants to quilt or has thought about quilting, the new quilt shop is a must see.
It is currently open by appointment only. The selection of fabric in colors and textures is sufficient for almost any taste or project. They provide tips. You can even bring your own machine.
But just the ship itself is worth the visit. It is in a beautiful restored 1890s home. That is fitting. A historic house for a historic hobby.
Another hobby not done as much as it once was is canning and preserving fruits and vegetables. That is a shame because now would be the time to acquire that skill.
The Ashville Track and Field Team are selling strawberries to raise money for their team. We can enjoy them now by themselves or on strawberry shortcake. But those who preserve can have jelly, jam, cobbler, preserves, pie, compote and so much more for a long time!
Orders and money are due by Feb. 10. Eight container are $30. Four are $15. Those who know how to can should teach those who can't so they can buy as much as they can!
The new library is open at its temporary location at the Senior Center. Operating hours are Tuesday thru Friday 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Regular services are offered.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a wonderful organization that provides beds for children who have none. Their Gadsden chapter needs volunteers. If you have a pair of helping hands, just Google the organization.
A hearty congratulations to Mara Mattison. Ms. Mattison wears many hats at Ashville High School. She teaches math. She is in charge of Homecoming and Who's Who. And she has been voted Volleyball Coach of the Year.
Well done, Coach. And thank you.
