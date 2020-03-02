The observation that Ashville is a city rich in history and traditions the citizens take every opportunity to celebrate has often been mentioned in this column.
And, today, Ashville Elementary fourth grader is competing at the St. Clair County History Fair. Michael placed first in the school competition with his project on the John Looney House and Museum.
Second place went to Laura Jane Smith t for her work on the Viars Cricket House and third to Hannah Dick who chose The Smoke Stack for her project. Well done to all the students including the numerous honorable mentions. And good luck, Michael!
One of what is predicted to become an Ashville tradition is Gorgus Markets Annual Spring Fling will take place on Saturday, April 4th this year. To those who attend, this is something to put on the calendar. To vendors, the time to act is now! Reserve your 12 X 12 space for $25. Remember to bring your own table. Set up time is 7:00-9:00 am.
Not only can one shop for everything from arts and crafts to woodwork, the food is divine and just as diverse as the inventory. The fried pies and lemonade proved a favorite among those who attended last year's event.
Keep your energy up so you don't drop while you shop!
Speaking of tasty treats, Ashville High School has twenty-one strawberry flats left from their fundraiser for the track and field team. One flat is $30 and half is $15.
On a more serious note, Reece Edwards is organizing fund raising for Ashville business man, Rodney Title who has been in the hospital for six weeks and just beginning chemotherapy treatments. It is a cruel reality that illness, a tremendous misfortune itself, can also be very expensive including medical bills as well as lost income.
To contribute, go to the What's
Happening in Ashville Facebook page and click donate. Twenty-five donors have raised over $1,800 towards the $5,000 goal. Give as little as ten dollars to make a big difference.
Reece Edwards, you have our admiration. Those who have and will donate have our appreciation.
To Rodney Title and his loved ones, you have our every heartfelt and hopeful thoughts.
Ashville and her citizens are with you all.
