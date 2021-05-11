The Ashville High School Track and Field Team ran over the competition at the state championship like Bulldogs with their tails on fire.
Emma Drinkard, Callie Stewart, Meghan McCarthy and Kathleen McCarthy won the gold in relay. Drinkard also took first in 400m dash, second in the 100m setting a school record with a time of 12:55. Joe Stevens was first in 3200m and also set a school record with a time of 10:02. Nick Spears' last competition of his high school career with a silver medal:12 feet.
Congratulations, kudos and wow.
For those who've forgotten-shame on you-Mother's Day is this Sunday. The Ashville Garden Club is having a weekend flower sale at the old parking lot of the First Baptist Church. It starts Saturday at 8 a.m. And the selection is large.
Later Saturday, enjoy Camp Winnetaska's Films at the Falls. This week's movie is Shrek. Visit winnetaska.org for more information.
Community cheerleading registration for girls five to twelve are open through May 24. Fitting for uniforms is May 17. Apply at cityofashville.org or stop by the courthouse for an application. Cost for new cheerleaders is $330. Returning basketball fee is $125 and returning football is $85. For those who have the motive but not the means can ask Chrystal St John at the courthouse about sponsorship.
Ashville Parks and Recreation programs are vital to the community. They boost the local economy, increasing traffic at surrounding businesses. They provide a gathering place for the citizens of all walks of life who migh otherwise never meet to bond under a shared identity: their hometown. Perhaps most importantly, they provide healthy, safe, supervised activities for kids.
There are no tryouts. No one gets cut. Everybody makes the team. Everybody plays. This builds self-esteem and helps with socialization.
Sadly, many have the motive but not the means for fees, uniforms etc. Call the courthouse and speak to Chrystal St. John or Amanda Farmer about sponsorship.
Many individuals and businesses donate to the community program by sponsoring one or more children. But they could always use more. Anyone wishing to sponsor can go to the courthouse, see Chrystal or Amanda and donate.
To help a child be in the game instead of on the sidelines is to make a difference in their lives. It also potentially raises the caliber of team performances. Many of these kids have the skills, abilities, dedication, drive and desire.
They just need a little help leveling the playing field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.