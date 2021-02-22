This is a week dedicated entirely to congratulations. They are important. They are well deserved. And they are so numerous, there's not room for anything else.
Congratulations Sarah Crow for winning first in state in her division with her creative, imaginative painting, "Inspire the World" at the State Visual Arts Show.
Congratulations to Ashville High School's wrestlers for their first State Championship, Boys, Girls Indoor Track runners who placed at state. And to the Lady Bulldogs soccer team who bested the Lincoln Bears 3-2.
Congratulations to our school and city officials for keeping cool, clear heads after a media post threatened Ashville's schools. School stayed in session. The area was contained and everyone stayed safe.
However, the St. Clair County Criminal Investigation Division and Board of Education Technology are looking into the matter of who put up the problematic post.
And congratulations with a bittersweet farewell to Meghan McCarthy. This young lady's name has been in this column almost as much as my own. In addition to her good grades and other activities, she has placed on the state level for every track and field event throughout her high school career.
Now she has signed to run for the University of North Alabama in Florence. She has her roots. Now, she's been given her wings. She may fly by the Tennessee line, but her roots will always be here in Ashville.
Good kids. Good educators. Good leaders. Good job, Ashville.
