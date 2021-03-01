A power bank. A charge box. Sparks fly. Curtains catch fire. A family loses everything but each other. Their home where they lived for seventeen years and raised their girls from tots to young women.
Thankfully, they are safe. But they are in need of even the most basic items from undergarments and toiletries to clothes and shoes. They are also staying in a motel. And even the most economical becomes pricey after an extended stay.
Fortunately, they have friends in Ashville. And the people in this city are known for coming to the aid of those in need. Requests for needed items are posted by friends on Facebook. Questions from strangers about sizes and where to drop them off came from strangers. The Ashville Chevron has offered to take the items.
But seventeen years of memories that can never be recovered, nearly two decades in a home that can never be rebuilt is a lot to lose. It might take more than just this little city with a big heart.
Anyone wishing to donate clothing, check Ashville's Facebook page for sizes. Or send a check to Rachel Keel 41 Piswarski Circle. Steele Alabama 35987.
Tell everyone you know Ashville. Put it on bulletin boards. Announce it in your churches.
Spread the word. Spread the hope. Spread the love.
