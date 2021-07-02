Only two days until The Wing Nuts play live in the town square. Afterwards will not only be fireworks but a fantastic fireworks display in addition to yummy treats and a bouncy house.
The Ashville Public Library will host Tails and Tales. Starshine Faces will be there. Kristin Simpson will be reading. Be there at 2 p.m. for an hour of storytelling and face painting.
The summer holds many enjoyable events in Ashville. On July 13, the library will host another fun, educational event at 2 p.m. 6th Day Creatures Animal Adventures will bring creatures from all over the world. The display is interactive; so the kids can touch some of the animals...but only if they want to. It is not required.
On August 8, there will be a Cornhole Tournament at Kin Logan Stadium at 2 p.m. Register by August 1 to play. Early registration is $40 per team. The cost will be $60 on game day. There is a link to register on "What's Happening in Ashville" Facebook page.
For those who do not know, cornhole is a game involving throwing bean bags into a hole on a slanted board. There is no corn involved, on or off the cob. Your humble correspondent had to Google.
Studies show participating in live theater has many benefits. It improves reading and oral skills. Participants learn about different times and cultures. The act of putting on a full scale production requires hard work and team playing. And, by opening night, cast and crew have bonded, friendships formed.
The Community Arts Council is holding auditions for the Dickens's classic A Christmas Carol July 30 at 7 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on July 31 and August 1. Visit wwwblountcounty.com for for information.
There are parts for parents and other adults as well. No one is too old to enjoy the stage. No one is too old to make new friends.
And don't forget the applause.
Break a leg, Ashville. And Happy Independence Day!
