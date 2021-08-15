St. Clair County Farmers Federation is holding its annual meeting Monday, August 16 at 6:30p.m. This is a public event open to any and all. Those who wish to attend can. RSVP (205) 352-7422 or STCLAIRCOUNTYFARMERSFED@gmail.com. In addition to regular business, there will also be local politicians running for office.
In days of yore when the country was almost entirely farmland, people gathered at the local market once a week to buy, sell, and trade but it was more than a place to do business, it was a chance for the community to socialize. Today, craft fairs offer the atmosphere for buyers to interact department stores do not allow while buying local as opposed to from large corporations. And, in these parts, there are no shortage of them.
Summer has already seen The Warehouse Market Craft Fair and the Pop Up Shop. As Fall approaches, so do similar events. There will be a craft fair with school supplies giveaways in Sylacauga August 28th, Vickie Love Bean's Pop Up Festival September 18th, and Greensport Marina's Fall Festival August 20th.
Green Machine fast pitch soft ball is still looking for more players for their teams. They need catchers as well as other positions. For 12 and under, contact Bud at (205) 515-3910. Call Brent for 10 and under at (205) 249-7774.
Any couples interested in tripping the light fantastic (or learning how) should consider Dance Fusion. Lessons are Saturdays from 5:30-7:30p.m. Whether you are dating or a married couple, this promises fun and exercise! The cost is $120 for an 8 week session or $60 per month per couple. Clearing the floor so everyone watches you and your sweetie at the next wedding or party? Priceless!
A word to anyone who hasn't but wants to see You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Last performances this Friday and Saturday. Google Blount County Arts for more information.
There will be more information about the craft fairs as the dates approach. There will likely be more craft fairs as these days approach. Meanwhile, get out your calendars and two pens. So many happenings, one supply of ink might not do.
