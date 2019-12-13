Ashville is celebrating the Christmas season with their annual Christmas Parade “A Storybook Christmas” this Saturday, Dec. 14.
In fact, there will be festivities before the marching starts. Beginning at 4:45 p.m. at Ashville Ballroom, Santa will be there to pose for free pictures for all the girls and boys. The fabulously fun face painters and storytellers will be there too!
The parade will begin afterwards at 7 p.m.
Ashville's favorite source of southern comfort food, Two Sisters Cafe, has managed to repair and reopen after the fire in time for the holiday season! They will be open the night of the parade from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken wings are on the menu for those out and about having holiday fun!
Gorgus Market will have a few vendors every Saturday until Christmas.
On Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. the Few Drop In is having a Dirty Santa Party. There will be karaoke, drink specials and free food. Covered dishes are welcome. Drop, swap, steal and deal. A good time is promised to all who attend.
In the true spirit of giving, volunteers at The Healing Place Church are working tirelessly to bring Christmas to those in need. They are sponsoring 100 families with 250 children.
This is a long list with little time to check twice. They are calling to all who can hear for donations for this worthy cause. They are looking for monetary donations, non-perishable foods, and lots of toys for all the girls and boys! They are set up at Johnson's Trading Post in Odenville.
Any donation, however small or large is needed and appreciated.
Ashvillians have such big hearts and so much fun! In an atmosphere like this, old Ebeneezer Scooge would give a shilling or two to The Healing Place. And the Grinch would skip along with the Christmas parade.
Who knows? You might see them there!
