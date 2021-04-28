Every time we think we've seen Ashville youth climb every mountain, another one finds a new frontier.
Congratulations, Reagan Bonner, who won the Little Miss Indian of Alabama Virtual Cake Decoration Contest
The Ashville High School Track and Field Girl's Track and Field Team took first place at Sectionals. The Boy Dogs took second. Both teams had numerous competitors place in the top ten. Those Dogs, you should see how they run.
Anyone who has ever been will understand the following excitement. Yak the Creek is open. For those who do not know, this is Ashvillians favorite kayaking, fishing, swimming and picnicking place. Miles of clean, pristine water surrounded by sand beds and Ashville's lush Spring greenery. They are open weekdays. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday are by appointment. Weekends are 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Call 205-612-2292 to make an appointment for a celebration or a 3, 5, or even 7-mile guided tour.
For those who love outdoors and shopping, May 1 at Alden Glen suburb off I44 towards Moody/Trussville. Items, clothes of all sizes, furniture, housewares. They say, "If you needed it, we've got it."
The wares of 25 families must mean more treasures than one can find without investing some serious time. This is marathon shopping. Packing some fruit and trail mix if you want to do it right and see every house.
May 14-16 is the Springville Antique Mall Spring Explosion Celebration. Shopping of all kinds and refreshments are promised. More information as the date approaches. But put it on your calendar!
Sectional tournaments, family fun in nature, garage sales and outdoor celebrations. Looks like Spring is in full fling for the fabulous folks of Ashville. It's been a trying Winter, so enjoy to the limit Ashville. Walk every trail. Smell every flower and stay hydrated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.