Greetings, Ashville! As always there is much to report. They say New York is the city that never sleeps. But The Big Apple has nothing on this little city. It seems it never takes a coffee break!
The Ashville Public Library is one of the town's most prided structures. It has provided the city with resources, literature and wholesome, fun and educational activities for forty seven years. While it looks great for its age, the Mayor and town council have decided it's time to upgrade.
And with a budget of 150,000, that is a long way up to the new grade! The city has purchased a former doctor's office for the new facility. There is no certainty as to when it will be operating. But there can be no doubt as to the fact Ashvillians will have even more literature, resources and activities to enjoy.
Those interested in the development of this project should attend the next town council meeting. It will be held Tuesday, March 16, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall.
In other news, more victories for the youth of St. Clair County and Ashville. The St. Clair County White Hats took place at the Birmingham Teen Tech Tournament. And Ashville High School Fishing Team won first place at Lake Eufala.
Congrats to you all!
Ashville is a place for hunting and fishing. For those who prefer the latter, there will be a Turkey shoot this Saturday at Sportsman Lake. Sign up starts at 8:00 a.m. Admission is five dollars for adults and three for children.
Lock and load, Ashville. And a good week to this town of straight shooters.
