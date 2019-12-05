It would be wise to turn in early Friday night because there is a full schedule Saturday and it starts early!
First, have Breakfast with Santa! ONEighty Baptist Church Springville Campus is hosting a breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. There will be pancakes, free ornament making, cookie decorating and pictures with Santa. And the price is just right. Free!
For those of you making room for the new, there is a donation box at the Payless Shoe Store in Springville. They and the Springville Civil Sir Patrol are teamed up to collect for the veteran's home in Pell City. Any and all donations are appreciated for St Clair County soldiers.
Then hurry over to Gorgus Market for their Second Annual Christmas at the Market. There will be homemade goodies for those who get there before they are all gone. The event is from 9 a.m. until 5.pm. There will be pottery and over 40 craft vendors!
And those sleepy heads who didn’t make it to Breakfast with Santa will have another chance to get a free picture with Santa from noon until 4 p.m. as well as free pace painting!
On Sunday, Dec. 1 the St. Clair Historical Society presented a Christmas Tree Lighting and Alabama Bicentennial Celebration at the John Looney House Museum. They had fun, music, decorations, refreshments, square dancing, caroling, bluegrass by Tommy White & Friends, and First Families of St. Clair County Certificates awarded.
On Dec. 14, Ashville will have Santa’s Workshop from 4:45-6:45 p.m. followed by the Ashville Christmas Parade at 7 p.m.
We spend so much money entertaining our children. And this time of year can cost a small fortune. But this Saturday there are pictures with Santa and a lot of other merry making activities. And you can leave your wallet in your pocket.
And take the opportunity to help the kids donate to our Veterans. It's never too soon to learn the joy of giving. Not to mention the spirit of Christmas.
