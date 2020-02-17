Once again, Ashville takes the thought and effort to honor it's outstanding citizens. Actually three. Ashville Spirit Club has chosen three teachers of the month: Amy Clayton, Ashville High School, Kim Johnson, and Sharon Griffin, elementary school.
The American legion, post 170 will be donating 100 dollars to each teacher for use in their classrooms. Thank you, Ladies. That is from students, teachers and all Ashvillians.
For the hunters among you, Turkey season starts March 21st. Seems a while away but it will be here before you know it! Call today for "Wild Turkey Habitat" beginning February 27th. You will be glad you did!
And for you wild game eaters, there is a Men and Boys Wild Game dinner at Ashville Baptist Church.
On the more artistic side, Agatha Christie's timeless classic, And Then There Were None will be showing at the Frank Green Building in Oneonta Alabama. The tickets are $10.
If you like murder mysteries, you'll love this.
For any daddy's and little girls who missed the Valentine Day Father Daughter Dance, there will a Cinderella Masquerade Father Daughter Dance at the Springville Campus, February 22nd from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $25 dollars and $5 per extra child.
Once again, something for everyone. And, as always, everyone in Ashville, from the St. Clair News Aegis, enjoy your week, everyone in Ashville, enjoy your week!
