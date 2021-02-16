Ashville is one smart town.
Ashville Elementary School was selected to an instructional learning lab for The Alabama Reading Initiative. Administrators from all over the country came to see how we do things in Ashville and hopefully took a little of our city home with them.
Some parents prefer to homeschool, particularly at present. Fortunately, Ashville Parks and Recreation has many non school related activities. In fact, this is the last week to sign up for baseball and softball. Visit www.cityofashville.org.
Ashville also has many out of the house educational and enjoyable activities. If you're reading this with your morning coffee, you might have a chance to get to the library at its temporary location at the Senior Center. The are serving coffee, snacks and having a prize giveaway as part of Library Lovers month.
Apparently, the groundhog didn't see his shadow. I cannot know how much faith you put on the meteorical forecasts of a rodent. But an early Spring would allow for a lovely learning opportunity at Horse bend, 40. The historic part is breathtaking. And it is home to caves where Alabamians hid valuables, horses, and themselves during the Civil War.
Logan Martin's Coosa Queen is a fifty-foot riverboat. They are hosting a Valentine's day luncheon from noon until 2 p.m.. But seating is limited, so call 205-706-2319. Hurry.
It also caters to private and public events. The minimum amount of people is fifteen. That would be an excellent field trip for homeschooled children or just family and friends with enough kids to meet the minimum. Show them how man traveled across the Mississippi when there was only one way to do it without fear of an unfortunate encounter with an alligator.
Ashville is like an all you can eat buffet of knowledge. There is a variety of choices of topics and activities one can consume. There is no limit to how much one can consume. And people don't have to loosen their pants afterward.
Eat heartily, Ashville.
