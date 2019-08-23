Ashville’s flag is flying in all its colorful beauty over the city’s historic courthouse. Six pink Magnolias are surrounded by 22 yellow stars. In the middle is the town’s name and the date Ashville was made a county seat in 1822. It was designed by the members of Historic Ashville Masonic Lodge Council. Mr. Clay Allison was responsible for its journey from design to designation as the city’s symbol of its identity.
The first flags were flown in the 18th and 19th centuries by the Europeans. They represent bodies of people as large as countries to as small as clubs and organizations. The designs are not taken lightly. Much time, thought, effort and even money are spent in this endeavor.
They say to the world, “This is who we are. This is what we stand for.”
Every aspect of the American flag has a significant meaning the stripes are the thirteen original colonies and the stars are the fifty states. Red is for the valor of the settlers taming the new world and the soldiers who fought for the country’s independence.
There are many rules of etiquette regarding Old Glory. It is not to be flown during the rain, snow or other inclement weather. It is not to touch that which is beneath it: other flags, the floor, or the ground. The stars belong on the left. And this sacred symbol covers the caskets of our country’s soldiers at their funerals, respectfully by other soldiers and given to the nearest relative of the deceased.
The flag of the great state of Alabama was designed to resemble a St. Andrew’s cross. St. Andrew was the patron saint of Scotland. This was chosen as the first Europeans to settle the South were from Ulster, the town bordering Scotland and Ireland.
And those pretty pink magnolias on Ashville’s flag are not just for looks. Each represents a historical event in the city’s storied past including the town’s designation as a county seat on Dec. 12, 1822; its purchase from Philip Coleman by the Five Commissioners including John Ash, for whom the town is named, Joel Chandler, John Cunningham, John Massey, and George Shotwell on Oct. 8, 1823; Jan. 15, 1831; the date Ashville Academy is chartered; the deed for the city’s first African American school on April 15, 1872; and the 100th anniversary of the town on April 26, 1923.
The city has a sacred symbol of its own flying over the courthouse. Something the city’s residents can gaze upon with pride at their heritage from Ashville’s inception.
And It says, “This is who we are. This is what we stand for.”
