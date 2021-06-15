Two Ashville Bulldogs Track and Fielders have signed on to continue their sports at the university level as preferred walk on competitors.
Nick Spears will be attending The University of Mobile in pole vaulting and javelin. Kaylan Ladosky, who distinguished herself in throwing discus signed on to compete for two years at The University of Montebello.
Spears mentioned, among the school's other attributes, the University of Mobile's "community." Not surprising from an Ashville son, but it does the heart good to see our children grow up to espouse the values with which they were raised.
Well done, Nick and Kaylan. We hope you go and grow as far as you can throw.
The Ashville High School Track and Field Team has brought a lot of success and pride to its community. They have consistently placed on local, county and state levels. This takes the dedication of players, parents, coaches, the drive and desire of the team...and money.
They are having a fundraiser that benefits both sides: 11-13 pounds of orchard grown peaches for $30. That is a lot of peach pie, cobbler, preserves and more. It is quite a versatile little fruit. And to purchase is to make an investment in the future of our students.
On the subject of worthy causes, Father's Day is June 20. Lifting Spirits of Seniors is looking for people to make goody bags for father's who might not receive anything else. Check out Ashville's Facebook page or Google the organization to contribute.
Pets on the Square was able to proceed as planned. The people of Ashville would like to thank Alabama Mailbox Company and other sponsors for what was said to be a great time!
Pets could not be reached for comment but it is a safe assumption they enjoyed the event as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.