Saturday, July 31, is Dawg Day at Kin Logan Stadium. It is a day to honor all participants in Fall sports from junior to graduating seniors. There will be inflatables, a dunking booth, flag football, a volleyball tournament, food trucks, an outdoor movie and tours of the stadium for those who wish to see the upgrades. $10 wrist bands can be purchased at Ma Casita Mexican restaurant and The Greasy Cove General Store. These wristbands allow access to all inflatables. There will also be an opportunity to donate. Programs like Ashville athletics require dedication, determination, drive, desire...and dollars.
Dawg Day won't make the cut in larger publications. Nor will the names of Teacher of the Month, or others of all ages who distinguish themselves professionally, athletically, academically or fundraisers for friends and neighbors in need.
They don't even know why we spell Dawg that way.
More than one Ashvillian has asked why they cannot find the St. Aegis in their city. COVID-19 has affected us as well. The news stands in smaller areas surrounding Pell City have been pulled or gone unfilled. This is unfortunate on many levels: for us, our loyal readers and on a larger scale.
Local papers, all local papers, are vital to the community.
We are coming back. Meanwhile, anyone can subscribe. Google St. Clair News-Aegis. It is only $23 per year for those inside the area and $33 per year for those outside. And it is better than a news stand. It comes to your mailbox.
This isn't just about us or you. Many say the printed word is dying and get their news online. And one can print the article about a relative winning an award, share it with everyone they know, print it and put it on the fridge. But is it the same?
With the right skills, one can create a page declaring himself as the king of France, though France has had no king since 1792. Books, magazines, reading material are valuable. They require no charge, cannot crash and can provide important articles for your scrapbook. These should not go the way of the horse and buggy.
We are doing as much as we can as soon as we can. Meanwhile, whenever you can, keep the printed word alive!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.