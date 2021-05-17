This week's All About Ashville is all about athletics. Whatever differences Ashvillians may have, there is one thing on which they can agree. There favorite animal is a Bulldog.
The under 8 Ashville soccer team won the state championship. Outstanding. Even the pups take the prize.
The Lady Dogs High School Softball team beat Oneonta for the area win 5-2. Today, they travel Montgomery for regionals. Good luck, Girls.
The Ashville High School football coaches have plans for major improvements to the program. This includes equipment and facilities so they will be able to compete on a larger level. More wins means more fans, more scholarship opportunities, another reason for Ashvillians to gather as a community.
But they need the community's help. These improvements cost money the school budget doesn't have. To donate, go to Ashville Spirit Club Facebook page, and simply click on the post.
They have already started upgrading The David Todd Wilson Memorial Field. There is a bright shiny new hallway. On the walls are proudly displayed players from past teams.
They want to honor Ashville's football history while taking their place in it by preparing for a more promising future. It is no small task. But, if it can be done, this is one community who can.
