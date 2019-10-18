During the Halloween season, citizens will have a variety of activities from which to choose. Sweets on the Square returns to Ashville on Oct. 30 from 6 – 8 p.m. Everybody is welcome to attend and enjoy.
The event is in downtown Ashville. It is sponsored by the city of Ashville and organized by Jalene Peasmanen. Local businesses will set up booths around the square and give away candy. Mrs. Peaspanen owns the Sew Nice Embroidery Shop in the town square. She will be playing music so those who are inclined can dance the night away!
"We have been doing this so long, I can't even remember when it started," says Peasmanen. "But our first year we had 800 kids and the most we've had was 2,300 hundred."
It is not yet known how many local businesses will take part in the celebration. But the organizer says if they run out of room in the town square, they can set up in the grass on the courtyard. Sounds like quite a party!
Even the vendors should enjoy this event which stars at 6 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m., plenty of time to get the kids home and to bed at a decent hour.
Have fun trick-or-treating around the square! There will also be a trunk or treat at Ashville First Baptist Church from 6.-7 p.m.
Costumes are encouraged but not required.
We of a certain age remember when Halloween involved costumes that were usually homemade made or plastic store bought secured by strings that gave out before the end of the night. We trekked from house to house, threatening people with tricks if we didn't get treats. We walked long and far until we could walk no more.
Thank goodness, Halloween has evolved. There are parties and events that do not require pushing children's legs to the limit. And we all know costumes are more sophisticated!
Sweets on the Square event is being held October 30 in Ashville's Town Square. It begins at 6 p.m and lasts until 8.p.m. Contact Jalene Peasmanen at 205-594-5461 for more information or visit the Sweets on the Square Facebook page.
Come one. Come all. See if your fellow townsfolk recognize you in your 21st century costumes. But, most of all have fun!
And Happy Halloween, Ashville!
