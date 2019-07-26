At last reporting, Gargus Market’s Christmas in July had around ten vendors. Now they have over forty and it will be held this Saturday.
The vendors are too numerous to mention without leaving one or thirty something out. But with so many, whatever you are looking for is bound to be there. The 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. might seem like a long time, but with the numerous and varied amount of things the event has to offer, that may be just enough time..
And don’t forget the kids. Santa Claus is making a rare Summer time trip from the North Pole for the youngsters. Of course, he will be wearing lighter apparel. Being from such a cold climate, he is not used to Alabama in July!
There will be relief from the heat for everyone in the form of shaved ice and ice cream. There will be many tasty treats including fried pies and the fruits and vegetables for which the market is famous..
The stores’ regular hours are 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. if you want to get there early. With the exception of this Saturday, its usual hours on Saturday are 7:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Gargus Market is located at 38277 Hwy 231 Ashville. The phone number is 205-594-3100 if you have any questions.
If you can, getting there before Saturday would be a good idea. The store is getting ready and making room for the many vendors. That means big sales at big discounts on the prime produce and other goodies for which the store is famous. This will give you a chance to see the vendors that interest you.
Either way, you don’t want to miss this event. Pick up some treasures. Try some tasty treats. See Santa. Christmas comes but twice a year.
