Ashville is a city steeped in its storied past. From its charming town square to the Inzer and John Looney Museums, both full of documents containing information of its citizens’ own lineage, it is a place rich in historic places, figures, and lore.
And on August 18 it celebrates John Ash, the city’s founder and the man for whom it is named.
John Ash was born in 1783. A native of South Carolina, he lived in Georgia before making his way to Alabama. Ash would eventually flourish in his new home state. The first house in which he lived, the Ash-Newton Cabin, is the oldest structure in St. Clair County. He was the first man to be elected as St. Clair County Judge. Eventually, he would serve as a state senator. And he and his wife Margaret would be blessed with thirteen children!
The sojourn from South Carolina through Georgia to Alabama was a fascinating and, at times, a tragic one. It will likely be revealed when the festival begins at 9 a.m. at the grave markers of John and Margaret Ash. These markers were donated by the couple’s descendants John, James, and George Scroggins.
The mood of the ceremony will change when it migrates from the courthouse to Inzer Museum for more celebratory activities. There will be door prizes. And the essence of the event will be captured in the form living history in the form of blacksmiths dressed in period clothing. There will be brand new commemorative coins, and an Ashville coloring book to help young children learn and appreciate their city’s history. Also, the newly refurbished Masonic Lodge will be unveiled.
The day will end at Sgt. Frank Harrison mile marker on 231 This marker has been refurbished and will be dedicated to the town.
Of all the historic events in Ashville, this is the most significant. It is how Ashville became Ashville.
For prices and other information contact Robert Debter at 205-594-2128.
