For anyone who may not know, Facebook is a social networking site on the internet. Most use it to post updates about their lives for their friends and family. Saves a lot of time as opposed to making a few dozen phone calls. Others keep regular dialogues or use it for news. And there is always a debate about a hot button political or social issue to be found.
Regardless of how you feel about Facebook, there is one page you should see. Even if you aren’t a member, the majority of it is public. That is your home town’s Facebook page. If you are a member but never have the time to go on, make it. If your only friends are your spouse and siblings add one.
Ashville’s Facebook page has 837 “friends.” It is abundant with news about the community. And the information is vast and varied: community sports, registration, events, scores. Happenings sponsored by clubs, organizations, schools, and the city and business sales does not cover it. It is more than a slice of life in Ashville. It is the whole pie!
Found a dog? Check out the page and the anxious owner’s name and contact information may be there. Or there could be an update from the animal shelter. There are job postings. St. Clair County needs substitute teachers. Information on the page.
Lost a dog? That’s just one of the myriad or reasons in being a member. You can post the picture and contact information. If your club or organization or has an event you can post it. You can even advertise your business. There are limitations posted on the page. But it’s a great way to raise awareness about almost anything reaching the most people with the least amount of effort and no cost.
Another advantage, and it’s a big one, to being a member is the opportunity to ask questions about anything happening within the city limits. If you’re a member, you have 837 friends. Odds are, one of them is going to know!
People ask questions about events in the area or restaurants or other businesses. And there are almost always at least a few answers. At this moment there is a post, “Does anyone know of any houses for sale?’ Following are seven comments about locations prices etc. The last is, “Send me some pictures please.” So fast. So easy.
Friend your city. Look. Learn. Ask. Answer. Join Ashville’s Facebook community to enhance your membership in Asheville’s community.
But remember, like our mothers told us, “If you can’t say anything nice..”
