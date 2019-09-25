The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) has upgraded the recent Fire Danger Advisory to a statewide Fire Alert effective immediately. While under a Fire Alert, permits for outdoor burning will be restricted and issued on an individual basis at the discretion of the State Forester. Anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit may be subject to prosecution for committing a Class B misdemeanor.
Springville Mayor William “Butch” Isley issued a proclamation suspending the issuance of burn permits and other uses of open fires. Types of fires include those set for recreational or ceremonial purposes, those set to abate a fire hazard, fires set for the control of disease or pest, those set for training personnel in methods of extinguishing fires, recognized agricultural, silvicultural, range and wildlife management practices and those set in outdoor heating devises.
“With no prospect for substantial rain in our near future, the City of Springville has issued a No Burn Order,” said Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey. “What this means is that we will not be issuing any burn permits for burning that previously required a permit, and any outdoor burning that was previously allowed without a permit now requires prior written approval.”
Mayor Isley signed the proclamation effective Sept. 18 and it will remain until formally terminated.
If you have any questions, contact Springville Fire Department at 205-467-2703 for additional information.
“This burning restriction is being issued because of the current drought situation, continued lack of precipitation, and high probability of fuel ignition. With this extremely dry weather, conditions are such that any fire can quickly spread out of control, not only resulting in damage to our forests but also threatening lives and destroying property,” the Alabama Forestry Commission stated in a release.
Over the last week, AFC wildland firefighters have responded to 182 wildfires across Alabama, burning approximately 2,608 acres. These numbers include a 470-acre fire in Talladega County, one for 391 acres in DeKalb County, and several which were over 100 acres, but they do not reflect the numerous fires suppressed by volunteer fire departments (VFDs) across the state.
The statewide Fire Alert will remain in effect until rescinded by the State Forester, at which time conditions will have changed sufficiently to reduce the occurrence and frequency of wildfires.
To report a wildfire, call the Alabama Forestry Commission at 800-392-5679. For more information on the current wildfire situation in the state or any other forestry-related issues, contact your local AFC office or visit the agency website at www.forestry.alabama.gov/Pages/Fire/Totals.aspx.
