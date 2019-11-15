If it’s your year to host the holiday gathering, or if you’d like some expert advice from an experienced event planner for future reference, come by the Pell City Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at noon.
American chef, professional party planner and blogger, Martie Duncan will be on hand to share cooking and hosting tips, do a cooking demonstration and share from her newest work, “Alabama Cravings, The Most Requested Recipes from Alabama Restaurants Past and Present. “
Born in Birmingham, Duncan learned to cook at her mother’s side, and still uses her mother’s rolling pin and “magical” cast iron skillet today. In 2012, Duncan carried the torch for Southern cooks, representing our state on Season 8 of the popular Food Network competition, Food Network Star. Mentored by Alton Brown, she made it to the Final Four, and though she ultimately did not win the competition, she was the first runner-up to winner, Justin Warner.
In 2014, Duncan’s passion for cooking and entertaining, and Birmingham, led her to create the award-winning cookbook, “Birmingham’s Best Bites” with co-writer Chanda Temple. They teamed up again in 2017 to create, “The Most Requested Recipes from Birmingham Restaurants, Then and Now.”
Encouraged by hundreds of requests via e-mail and social media by fans of her previous books, Duncan was inspired to write her latest book, “Alabama Cravings, The Most Requested Recipes from Alabama Restaurants, Past & Present.”
She ate her way throughout the state, taking photos, gathering and testing recipes, and interviewing chefs. The book contains some of the most favored recipes from restaurants of the past and in the present, along with beautiful photography and menu recommendations from Duncan herself. The book also includes quotes and food cravings from some of Alabama’s most famous folks, such as sports icon Bo Jackson and music legend Randy Owen.
Her website, MartieDuncan.com is dedicated to teaching how to have the best celebrations in your own home with the easiest recipes. She shares simple and affordable ideas that won’t break the budget.
“Don’t panic,” says Duncan, “ . . . I want you to relax and spend your time making memories, not sweating details because after all is said and done, the time we spent with people we love will be what matters.”
The Pell City Public Library welcomes Martie Duncan to the community on Wednesday, November 20 at noon, as they gather to celebrate food and family, in this season of Thanksgiving. The event is free and open to the public, and is planned in connection with the library’s Wild and Wonderful Wednesday series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.