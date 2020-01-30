Adam McNutt signed with the University of Alabama shooting team. McNutt is a senior at Pell City High school where he has a 4.35 GPA, studying on the advance and honors diploma track and is ranked 6 out of 300 students in the class of 2020.
Along with high academia, McNutt ranked 6 in the national 4-H championship, is the 2019 Alabama 4-H champion, 2019 Civilian Marksmanship Program shooting sports clay senior champion, Alabama skeet state champion and the 2020 Alabama skeet all-state team caption.
McNutt is the recipient of the University of Alabama presidential scholarship and University of Alabama engineering scholarship. McNutt plans to study aerospace engineering at the University of Alabama in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.