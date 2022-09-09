When Shelby Duke was asked as a child what she wanted to be when she grew up, she never said she wanted to be a teacher. Today, being a theater teacher for Pell City High School is the job of her dreams.
She said everyone told her that she should teach theater.
“I know what I was like in high school,” she laughed. “I didn’t think I would be a good teacher, but it ended up as I progressed through college, I still told people I wanted to be an actor.”
She said all of a sudden, she realized she had been teaching people in some fashion throughout college. “What really is the difference?” she asked herself.
Before becoming a teacher, she worked another job where she felt bored.
“It was so ‘get through the end of each day,’ and I really wasn’t passionate about it,” she said.
She heard the theater teacher at the time was retiring, and although she knew she wouldn’t get her degree in enough time to take the open position, she still went through with school and obtained her degree.
“I just remembered how much I loved being a mentor to students, and one thing that I’ve always wanted to do is to have the arts program locally grow because I’m from here,” said Duke.
She realized she couldn’t watch the growth from the outside, which is why she went to work for the Center for the Education and Performing Arts in Pell City. She spent three years there as an event manager and then became the Spotlight coordinator. She received her master’s degree this past June after interning with PCHS last school year.
“It was really rewarding because I was able to work with the kids in various schools, not just Pell City, and get to watch and see in real time.”
She said watching the kids who had a passion for theater is what fueled her through getting her teaching degree.
“I realized the future is with these kids,” said Duke.
“Once they have that ‘I can do this’ moment, and I can help them do that, it’s just a nice experience.”
