When was the last time you experienced true magic – that feeling of awe and childlike joy in your heart? It most often appears when someone shows you something you’ve never seen before, and it’s even more exciting when there’s nothing you can do to explain it.
Join the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts (CEPA) this Friday for an evening that’s sure to return those feelings. On Oct. 11, they host the Magic City Magic Club for “A Magical Evening.” The event will feature several premier magicians from the area sharing the stage in Pell City for one night only.
This family-friendly show is one of CEPA’s most popular performances all year.
A Magical Evening will feature multiple magicians on the CEPA stage for an all-new night of magic and laughter for the entire family. Join them for non-stop illusions in a brand-new show, culminating in a finale that you won’t believe.
This year’s performers include David Merlin, Tommy Ellison, Matt Wilson, TJ Latham, Khris Reaves, Brandon Herring, and Brian Reaves – two-time “Birmingham Magician of the Year” and 2016 Close-Up Champion at the WCM in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
“These talented performers delight children and adults alike with their amazing tricks,” said CEPA Executive Director Jeff Thompson. “And this year they’ve been working especially hard to bring you all-new material.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. with close-up magic in the lobby at 6:30 p.m., and the main show begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now. Children’s tickets are only $7, and adult tickets are $10 for General Admission Seating. Visit pellcitycepa.com/tickets now to get yours.
