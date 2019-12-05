This month, the Spotlight Kids Program at CEPA will bring A Christmas Carol, the Musical to the stage in Pell City as its 2019 Holiday Production. This show, adapted by Sister Marcella Holloway with music by Mary Ann Joyce-Walter, will be performed December 13-15.
This Spotlight show is sponsored by Hargray, Trussell Funderburg Rea Bell and Ferguson, and the Alabama State Council on the Arts.
This play centers on the classic Christmas tale by Charles Dickens of one day in the life of Ebenezer Scrooge. It’s Christmas Eve, and Christmas for him is all ’Bah and Humbug.’ That night, three spirits haunt his dreams, showing him what he once was as a boy, joyful and happy, the miserly man he is now and what his future fate could be.
After his confrontation with the spirits, he awakens a new man. Scrooge buys the biggest goose available for the Cratchit family, gives generously to the poor, and helps save Tiny Tim. After his night’s experience, Scrooge is glad to be alive – and he sings that message to the world.
Director Jared Shiver is the Pell City High School choir instructor, and he brings with him not only knowledge and experience but a lot of enthusiasm. This will be his directorial debut, Spotlight Program Coordinator Shelby Maddox as the Assistant Director.
“So many people have stepped up to make this production come to life,” Shiver said. “I absolutely can’t wait to share the months of work from this incredible cast with you and your family this Christmas.”
A Christmas Carol: The Musical will be performed at CEPA as part of the Spotlight program. Spotlight is a county-wide, all-ages drama education program developed by CEPA and Jefferson State Community College – St. Clair. Its mission is to foster drama education and encourage community participation in theater in St. Clair County.
Spotlight is supported by Hargray, The City of Pell City, Pell City Schools, Jefferson State Community College, The Alabama Council on the Arts, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Trussell Funderburg Rea Bell and Ferguson.
For More: pellcitycepa.com/carol
Tickets: pellcitycepa.com/tickets
Cast
- Bob Cratchit: Cris Rosas
- Scrooge: Jasaveon Davis
- Fred: KeonDre Swift
- Matron: Sara Jo Gillmore
- Matron: Anna Claire Hathorn
- Marley: Al Guido
- Spirit of Christmas Past: Karliegh Plank
- Spirit of Christmas Present: Soloman Smith
- Spirit of Christmas Future: Elisabeth Rea
- Ebeneezer (young boy): Tomazz Jackson
- Fanny: Madison McCay
- Ebeneezer (teenager): De'Onta Bush
- Dick: Cody Mealer
- Mr. Fessiwig: Michael Dillard
- Mrs. Fessiwig: Traci Mullins
- Fessiwig's daughter: Amelia Dillard
- Fessiwig's daughter: Anna Crosson
- Mrs. Cratchit: Elizabeth Money
- Belinda: Ava Hathorn
- Martha: Myka Lee
- Tiny Tim: Logan Holder
- Young Son: Nix Brown
- Molly: Maci Johnsey
- Lottie: Emily Rea
- Myrtle: Ashley Arnett
- Village Child: William Rea
- Village Child: Evelyn Rea
- Village Child: Ethan Plank
- Village Child: Summer Wasyluka
- Village Child: Ryan Brasher
- Village Child: Jaxon Arbelo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.