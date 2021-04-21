The Alabama Record Collector’s Association (ARCA) is hosting their 40th Annual Record and CD Show from the main exhibition hall from the Gardendale Civic Center located in Gardendale.
This is a two-day event on Friday and Saturday of May 14 and 15, with Friday’s show going from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday’s show going from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $5 per day or an early bird admission is available for $10 for admission at 11 a.m.
According to a news release, ARCA’s show is Alabama’s original music extravaganza that features thousands of records, CDs and tapes that showcase different eras of music. There will be music from the 1940s through 2021. Music will feature rock, blues, pop, r&b among many other genres.
Prices will also vary, with some records being as low as 50 cents and others being much more expensive and rare. Exclusive and unique memorabilia will also be found at this event, with photographs, buttons, posters and back-stage passes all being present.
“We have developed a quality show that attracts customers and dealers from throughout the U.S. and overseas,” the news release said. “We know that anyone interested in music and/or music collecting would enjoy attending our show in Birmingham.”
ARCA was founded in 1980 as a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and memory of recorded music. Through charitable contributions ARCA has provided support to several other music institutions including the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame & Museum and the National Music Foundation.
ARCA organized Alabama’s first record show in Birmingham in 1982.
Directions: Take I-65 to exit 271 Fieldstown Rd. then go 0.8 miles east to Main St., turn right and go 0.6 miles. Gardendale Civic Center is on the left at 857 Main St.
For more information regarding the event, visit them online at alabamarecordcollectors.org or on their Facebook “Alabama Record Collectors.”
Additionally, more information regarding the show can be acquired by emailing info@alabamarecordcollectors.org.
