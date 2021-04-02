The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce is planning and organizing the 26th Annual Creek Bank Festival for Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Leeds Memorial Park on Highway 119. This is a free community event.
Award-Winning Singer and Songwriter, Michael Jacobs and Birmingham Based Singer and Songwriter, Erica Ryleigh, are among the stage performers.
Children’s activities are planned, including hula hoop contests, balloon artist, face painting and more. Arts, crafts, food trucks and other vendors from all over the southeast will abound. A new addition this year will be a Bake My Day Bake Off Contest for those who love to show off their favorite desserts.
For dog lovers, the Creek Bark Dog Pageant will be back this year to highlight dogs of all shapes and sizes. Dogs must be up to date on vaccines to participate.
Festival Booth Space is available for food, crafts and other types of vendors. Electricity is available on a first come-first serve basis and only one vendor is accepted in certain business categories so immediate registration is highly recommended to secure your vendor space. Creek Bank Festival T-Shirts will be available to purchase in a variety of sizes.
In conjunction with the Creek Bank Festival, the 5th Annual Cruising the Creek Car Show is scheduled for the same day from approximately 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
