The Leeds 2nd Cruising for Toys – A Cruise-In with a Cause event on Saturday was a huge success. This was a joint effort between C & C Motor Company, Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Leeds as a fundraiser to raise money and collect toys for needy children and teens at Christmas. Chris and Christy McCombs donated $500 cash to the cause and organized the event to encourage people to cruise-in and drop in to bring their donations to downtown Leeds.
More than 100 special cars, trucks and bikes cruised in, brought their donations and gathered on the street to enjoy a beautiful afternoon up and down Parkway Drive. The winner of the cash drawing made a donation bringing the total to almost $1000 in monetary donations and more than a thousand toys and bicycles. These donations will go to Leeds Outreach to distribute to families in need to make a difference in the lives of these children.
“We had a great turnout today in Leeds. We would like to thank everyone who came and help make this show successful. There were so many toys and some money donations. We also want to thank our friends and family for all your help. We appreciate you all,” said Christy McCombs.
“We were excited to be part of this incredible toy drive to help families provide Christmas toys for their children through Leeds Outreach,” said Chamber Executive Director Sandra McGuire. “We really appreciate Chris and Christy for all they do to make this possible and we appreciate everyone who came out and brought toys and donations. We choose the downtown area to host many of these types of events to bring people to shop at our local stores. Many of the car enthusiasts shopped while they were here on Saturday. Everyone is encouraged to shop Leeds this holiday season and remember to see what our local retailers and boutiques have to offer while you are shopping.”
The chamber of commerce would like to thank the McCombs and their team, chamber and community volunteers, city workers, police department, Leeds Outreach and everyone who participated in this fundraiser.
You can still make a monetary or toy donation at Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce, Leeds Outreach or C & C Motor Company. For more information about this and other chamber and community events, visit www.LeedsAreaChamber.com.
